Joann D. Miller Farris Joann D. Farris died Jan. 4, 2020. Joann was born in Kansas City, MO on February 12, 1929, the daughter of Daisy and Walter Hugh Miller, former Assessor of Jackson County, Joann attended Swinney Elementary School, Southwest High, and Lindenwood College. She married Fred D. Farris at Longview Chapel in Lees Summit, MO on March 18, 1950. She was a loved wife, housewife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Joann was a charter member and officer of Johnson County Young Matrons and a charter member of the John Knox Presbyterian Kirk Church where she served as Elder and Clerk of Session. Joann was also the Secretary of John Knox Kirk Church for 27years. Joann also served as Secretary/Treasurer of The Cambridge Townhouse Association in Leawood, KS for 23 years. She is survived by her husband, Fred Farris: son Alan Farris and children Noelle and husband Don Nauss, and Alan, Jr. "AJ" and wife Amanda; son James Farris and wife Deanna and their children, Bradley and wife Sofia, Catherine and husband Mike Solari and Nathanael and wife Betsy Farris; and daughter, the Rev. Nancy Gillard and her husband the Rev. Dr. Grant Gillard of Holden, MO, and their children Barbara, Austin, and Claire Gillard. A visitation will be held Friday, January 10 from 12-1 pm followed by the memorial service at 1 pm at John Knox Presbyterian Kirk Church, 11430 Wornall Rd., KCMO. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Kirk of Kansas City. Condolences may be expressed to the family at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 8, 2020
