|
|
JoAnn Dunaway JoAnn Dunaway, 88, of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 2, 2019. JoAnn was born on October 14, 1931 in Shiloh, TN to Joe Lowell Goodman and Mamie Louise (Hagy) Goodman. She was a floral designer and owner of Flowers by Gleason for 20 years. She was very active with the Boy Scouts of America when her sons were active and she served as a Den Leader. She was a member of the Red Bridge Church of Christ for 65 years. JoAnn loved decorating her home for the holidays and enjoyed gardening. She was an avid bird watcher and loved feeding them. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Nancy and the love of her life for 35 years Bill "Pappy" Steinbrecher. She is survived by her sister Martha Lawrence, uncle David Goodman, her children Steve (Allison) Dunaway, Don (Linda) Dunaway, Karen (Kevin) Wall and Becky (Jim) Miller, 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00am on Friday, December 6 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery. The family express their heartfelt thanks to Heartland Hospice for their exceptional care and invite memorial contributions to them in her memory, 4731 South Cochise Dr., Ste. 120, Independence, MO 64055.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 5, 2019