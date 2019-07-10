|
|
Joann Elizabeth Howell Joann E. Howell, 86 of Osawatomie, KS, passed away Wednesday July 3 rd , 2019. Born to John & Alberta (Allen) Cerovich, October 19, 1932, K.C.K. She graduated from Argentine high school in 1950 & then married Robert Howell in 1952. They had 5 children from their Union. Known for her hospitality, fun & laughter, she will be missed by all who knew & loved her. Preceding her in death; Husband Robert W. Howell, infant son John Robert, Brothers John & Wayne Cerovich. Survivors include her children; Jana (Chris) Fender, Jeanna Avis, Jill (Cole) Jones & James Howell. She had 8 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, as well as many Nieces & Nephews. A visitation will be held Thursday July 11 th , 2019 from 6 8 PM at Maple Hill Funeral Home. The Service will be held on July 12 th , 2019 at 10 AM, with burial to follow at the cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019