Joann Grace Henry Joann "Jodie" Grace Henry, 67, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2019, in her home with family at her side. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am, on Saturday, February 9, at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1701 NE 96th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155. On Sunday, February 10, visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, followed by funeral services at 2:00 pm, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 Kent Drive, Lebanon, MO 65536. Burial will follow in Mount Rose Cemetery, Lebanon. The family requests no flowers and suggests memorials in Joann's name to the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (www.kauffmancenter.org), Kansas City Sheltie Rescue (www.kcsheltierescue.org), King of Kings Lutheran Church in Kansas City or Trinity Lutheran Church in Lebanon. Joann was born October 30, 1951, in Lebanon, MO, the youngest of five children of William and Madalon (Rader) Henry. Her parents preceded her in death. Joann was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She graduated from Lebanon High School, attended St. Paul's Junior College in Concordia, MO, and received her Bachelor's degree from Concordia Teachers' College in Seward, NE. Joann's first job was as an elementary teacher in Des Peres, MO. She later became a social worker for 25 years, retiring as a child abuse investigator for the state of Missouri. Following retirement, Joann worked for the Ankle and Foot Center of Kansas City until her health no longer permitted. Joann was a member of King of Kings Lutheran Church and its choir. She was also a volunteer at the Kauffman Center. Survivors include her siblings, William Henry (Violeta), Floyd Henry (Leslie), Marolyn Henry (Suzanne Phares) and Jeanette Milner (Jace); nieces and nephews, Paul Henry (Christina), Michelle Henry, Vanessa Henry (Brad McPheeters), Tom Henry (Lulu), Mark Klemin (Nicole) and Ashley Wilson (Chris); as well as numerous great nieces and nephews, other family members and many friends including her sheltie, Dakota, and cat, Beau. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.

