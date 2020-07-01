Joann Hundelt
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joann Hundelt Joann Hundelt nee Zakrewski, fortified with the Rites of the Catholic Church, passed away peacefully at Delmar Gardens of Lenexa at 7 AM, June 29, 2020. Joann was born at the home of her parents on June 23, 1940. She was the daughter of Anna Todaro Zakrewski Malon and Joseph Zakrewski and step-daughter of Frank Malon. Joann's father died when she was 4 months old and at the age of 6, Frank Malon became the only father she knew. She is survived by her husband, William J. Hundelt, Jr.; daughter, and son-in-law, Nora Hundelt Lindenberg (Eric); son and daughter-in-law, William J. Hundelt, III (Nicole); grandchildren, Jackson, Sampson, Pierce, and Anna. Funeral from Holy Spirit Catholic Church (masks required), 11300 W. 103rd St., Overland Park, KS on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will precede the funeral at 9:30 AM. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Rd., Lenexa, Ks 66215. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred or donations to Catholic Charities Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily. com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
09:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Funeral
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved