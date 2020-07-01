Joann Hundelt Joann Hundelt nee Zakrewski, fortified with the Rites of the Catholic Church, passed away peacefully at Delmar Gardens of Lenexa at 7 AM, June 29, 2020. Joann was born at the home of her parents on June 23, 1940. She was the daughter of Anna Todaro Zakrewski Malon and Joseph Zakrewski and step-daughter of Frank Malon. Joann's father died when she was 4 months old and at the age of 6, Frank Malon became the only father she knew. She is survived by her husband, William J. Hundelt, Jr.; daughter, and son-in-law, Nora Hundelt Lindenberg (Eric); son and daughter-in-law, William J. Hundelt, III (Nicole); grandchildren, Jackson, Sampson, Pierce, and Anna. Funeral from Holy Spirit Catholic Church (masks required), 11300 W. 103rd St., Overland Park, KS on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will precede the funeral at 9:30 AM. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Rd., Lenexa, Ks 66215. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred or donations to Catholic Charities Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily. com