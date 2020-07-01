Joann Hundelt Joann Hundelt nee Zakrewski, fortified with the Rites of the Catholic Church, passed away peacefully at Delmar Gardens of Lenexa at 7 AM, June 29, 2020. Joann was born at the home of her parents on June 23, 1940. She was the daughter of Anna Todaro Zakrewski Malon and Joseph Zakrewski and step-daughter of Frank Malon. Joann's father died when she was 4 months old and at the age of 6, Frank Malon became the only father she knew. She is survived by her husband, William J. Hundelt, Jr.; daughter, and son-in-law, Nora Hundelt Lindenberg (Eric); son and daughter-in-law, William J. Hundelt, III (Nicole); grandchildren, Jackson, Sampson, Pierce, and Anna. Funeral from Holy Spirit Catholic Church (masks required), 11300 W. 103rd St., Overland Park, KS on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM. Visitation will precede the funeral at 9:30 AM. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Rd., Lenexa, Ks 66215. In lieu of flowers, Masses are preferred or donations to Catholic Charities Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily. com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 1, 2020.