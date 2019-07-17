Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
JoAnn Rockufeler JoAnn Rockufeler, 76, of Overland Park, KS, passed away, Saturday, July 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday at the Amos Family Funeral Home. A visitation will begin at 12 noon prior to the service. The family suggests contributions to the National Wildlife Federation. JoAnn was born in Mason City, Iowa to Loyd and Ruby Wickard St. Peter. She married Jack Rockufeler on February 4, 1961 in Mason City. They settled in Kansas City a few years later. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2018. She was Executive Assistant to the Vice-President of the Board of Directors for the American Academy of Family Physicians. She retired from the academy after 40 years of dedicated service. JoAnn spent her retirement years dedicated to preserving nature and spending time with her granddaughters. She is survived by her son John and Melody, his wife; her granddaughters, JoAnna and Julia; and her cat Lily. Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019
