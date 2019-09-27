Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnn Weiner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnn "Jody" Weiner


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn "Jody" Weiner Obituary
JoAnn "Jody" Weiner JoAnn "Jody" Weiner, 86, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Funeral services will be at 12:30pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 at The Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO with burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Kip Weiner Aids Education Fund in care of the JCRB. She was born September 21, 1933 in Kansas City, MO the daughter of A.J. and Mildred (Kaufman) Granoff and was a lifelong area resident. JoAnn was a member of Congregation Beth Torah and Beth Shalom Synagogue where she was also a member of its Sisterhood. She was extremely active in clubbing but not limited to Brandeis University Women's Club, Hadassah, ORT, WD 40, Stephens Club, volunteered at Truman Medical Center and was an advocate and educator for Aids. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman Weiner in 1989, son, Kip Weiner in 1993 and her brother, Loeb Granoff, in 2015. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Cindy and Jack Garfinkle, Overland Park, KS and Wendy and Eddie Tapper, Kansas City, MO; grandchildren: Ashley Tabata (Brad), Jeffrey Garfinkle (Yael) and Noah Garfinkle; great-grandchildren: Kal Tabata, Kiptyn Tabata and Avi Garfinkle. JoAnn's life was her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now