JoAnn "Jody" Weiner JoAnn "Jody" Weiner, 86, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Funeral services will be at 12:30pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 at The Louis Memorial Chapel, 6830 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO with burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Kip Weiner Aids Education Fund in care of the JCRB. She was born September 21, 1933 in Kansas City, MO the daughter of A.J. and Mildred (Kaufman) Granoff and was a lifelong area resident. JoAnn was a member of Congregation Beth Torah and Beth Shalom Synagogue where she was also a member of its Sisterhood. She was extremely active in clubbing but not limited to Brandeis University Women's Club, Hadassah, ORT, WD 40, Stephens Club, volunteered at Truman Medical Center and was an advocate and educator for Aids. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman Weiner in 1989, son, Kip Weiner in 1993 and her brother, Loeb Granoff, in 2015. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Cindy and Jack Garfinkle, Overland Park, KS and Wendy and Eddie Tapper, Kansas City, MO; grandchildren: Ashley Tabata (Brad), Jeffrey Garfinkle (Yael) and Noah Garfinkle; great-grandchildren: Kal Tabata, Kiptyn Tabata and Avi Garfinkle. JoAnn's life was her children and grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Online condolences at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211).
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 27, 2019