Joanna E. Cowan
December 5, 1953 - November 6, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Joanna E. Cowan, 66, Lenexa, KS passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. A visitation will be from 10:00am – 11:00am, where a rosary will be held at 9:30am. Survivors include her daughter, Kris Downing (Ken); grandchildren, Jessika, Dawson, Dylan, and Jaylee.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
.