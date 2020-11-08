1/1
Joanna E. Cowan
1953 - 2020
Joanna E. Cowan
December 5, 1953 - November 6, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Joanna E. Cowan, 66, Lenexa, KS passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church. A visitation will be from 10:00am – 11:00am, where a rosary will be held at 9:30am. Survivors include her daughter, Kris Downing (Ken); grandchildren, Jessika, Dawson, Dylan, and Jaylee.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Rosary
09:30 AM
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
the Good Shepherd Catholic Church
