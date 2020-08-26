Joanna M. Vandervort Joanna M. Vandervort, age 83 of Overland Park, Kansas passed away on August 23, 2020 at Del Mar Gardens from Multiple Sclerosis. Joanna was born June 13, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a school teacher and an office manager. She was an active member of Children's Mercy Auxiliary and the Symphony League. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard H. Vandervort and her parents John A. and Ann M. Polomsky. Joanna leaves behind her sister Carol Polomsky Brown, (Richard C. Brown) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Her niece Ann M Kuhns (Michael Kuhns) and their children Tyler and Katie. Memorial contributions given to Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City. Service will be held Friday August 28th 1:00 at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas 66206. No visitation. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery.