|
|
Joanne Gay Hallberg Joanne Gay Hallberg, 91, Kansas City, Missouri passed away gracefully surrounded by friends and family on September 15, 2019. Joanne, also known as Jo, was born in Miami, Florida and grew up in Des Moines, Iowa. She was a stewardess for Braniff Airlines prior to marrying her beloved husband John W. Hallberg in 1955. Mom loved animals, martinis, terrible jokes, Applebees, KU basketball, the Royals, the Chiefs, unannounced visits, and Grit TV. She was the consummate hostess, always insisting that you eat at least something while in her company, a considerably dicey prospect as she paid no heed to expiration dates. She is currently reuniting with those she has been longing to see, her husband John, son John Martin Hallberg, and brother Charles Thomas Smith. Her daughter Susan Seck, granddaughter Lyndsey Seck, and daughter-in-law Teri Hallberg shall endeavor to carry on her high standard of wit, generosity, exuberant joy, graciousness, and above all, kindness. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18 and a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19 at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131. Memorial contributions may be made to Turning Point, 8900 State Line Rd, Leawood, KS 66206 and/or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019