Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Hallberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Gay Hallberg

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joanne Gay Hallberg Obituary
Joanne Gay Hallberg Joanne Gay Hallberg, 91, Kansas City, Missouri passed away gracefully surrounded by friends and family on September 15, 2019. Joanne, also known as Jo, was born in Miami, Florida and grew up in Des Moines, Iowa. She was a stewardess for Braniff Airlines prior to marrying her beloved husband John W. Hallberg in 1955. Mom loved animals, martinis, terrible jokes, Applebees, KU basketball, the Royals, the Chiefs, unannounced visits, and Grit TV. She was the consummate hostess, always insisting that you eat at least something while in her company, a considerably dicey prospect as she paid no heed to expiration dates. She is currently reuniting with those she has been longing to see, her husband John, son John Martin Hallberg, and brother Charles Thomas Smith. Her daughter Susan Seck, granddaughter Lyndsey Seck, and daughter-in-law Teri Hallberg shall endeavor to carry on her high standard of wit, generosity, exuberant joy, graciousness, and above all, kindness. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, September 18 and a celebration of life at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19 at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131. Memorial contributions may be made to Turning Point, 8900 State Line Rd, Leawood, KS 66206 and/or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa, FL 33607.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now