Southridge Presbyterian Church
5015 Buena Vista Drive
Roeland Park, KS 66205
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Southridge Presbyterian Church
5015 Buena Vista Street
Roeland Park, MO
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Southridge Presbyterian Church
5015 Buena Vista Street
Roeland Park, MO
Joanne "JO" Johnson

Joanne "JO" Johnson Obituary
Joanne "JO" Johnson Joanne "Jo" Johnson, 90, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at KC Hospice House in Kansas City, with her family by her side. She is survived by daughters Robyn Smith (Dave) and Rebecca Williams (Vic), and her beloved grandchildren Emily Kalberer (Nate), Maggie Smith, Ben Williams, and Claire Palen (Austin). There will be a visitation at Southridge Presbyterian Church, 5015 Buena Vista Street, Roeland Park, KS, on Saturday, October 19, at 12:30 p.m.; followed by a celebration of Joanne's life at 1 p.m. Memorials may be sent to Southridge Presbyterian Church or Pets for Life, 7240 Wornall, 64114, or donated online at kcpetsforlife.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019
