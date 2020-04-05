|
|
Joanne Lee Mehmert Joanne Lee Mehmert was born Joanne Lee Solem in Denver, Colorado on September 28, 1939. She passed away on March 31, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. No services are planned at this time. Joanne married Frank Mehmert on May 6, 1961 in Kansas City, Missouri. She worked as a scrub nurse, medical billing specialist and later founded her company auditing medical records and lecturing medical professionals on proper coding for anesthesiology treatments. As a nationally recognized expert, Joanne wrote a textbook on coding for anesthesiology treatments. She retired at the age of 70 and became a Eucharistic minister to the homebound and those living in care centers. Joanne is preceded in death by her mother Rose Solem, her father Lee Solem, and her son Steve Mehmert. Joanne is survived by her husband Frank Mehmert, two daughters Lisa Hurley and Larissa Pasek their husbands, 5 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020