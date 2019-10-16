|
Joanne M. Heydon Jo Heydon, 92, of Kansas City, MO passed away peacefully at her home on October 13, 2019. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Thursday followed by Mass at noon at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4101 E. 105th Terrace, Kansas City, MO. 64137. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. For full obituary please visit: www.muehlebachchapel.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: The www.kidney.org or Wayside Waifs Animal Shelter www.waysidewaifs.org
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 16, 2019