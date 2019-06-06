|
JoAnne M. Wheat JoAnne M. Wheat, age 91, passed away, June 3, 2019. JoAnne is survived by her children, Renee Weigel (Steve), Roy Wheat, 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends, 2:00 -4:00 PM, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Mary Butler Meyers Funeral Home, 6300 Parallel Pkwy., Kansas City, KS. with the Rosary prayed at 3:30 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 AM., Monday, June 10th, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th St. Kansas City, KS. Burial Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 38th & State Ave. Please visit www.Marybutlermeyers.com to express your condolences and read how much she enjoyed life.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 6, 2019