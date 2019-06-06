Kansas City Star Obituaries
JoAnne M. Wheat

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JoAnne M. Wheat Obituary
JoAnne M. Wheat JoAnne M. Wheat, age 91, passed away, June 3, 2019. JoAnne is survived by her children, Renee Weigel (Steve), Roy Wheat, 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends, 2:00 -4:00 PM, Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Mary Butler Meyers Funeral Home, 6300 Parallel Pkwy., Kansas City, KS. with the Rosary prayed at 3:30 PM. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 AM., Monday, June 10th, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th St. Kansas City, KS. Burial Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 38th & State Ave. Please visit www.Marybutlermeyers.com to express your condolences and read how much she enjoyed life.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 6, 2019
