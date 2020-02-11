|
|
Joanne Marie (Skradski) McCrary Joanne Marie (Skradski) McCrary, 84, of Basehor, KS, peacefully passed away after suffering for years from dementia on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving and very devoted husband and family. Rosary will be Wednesday, February 12, at 5:30 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Basehor, KS. Visitation follows from 6-8pm. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 10:30am at Holy Angels, 15440 Leavenworth Rd, Basehor, KS. Joanne was a loving, devoted and fiercely loyal wife for more than 61 years, as well as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was known for her beautiful smile, generous heart, quick wit, happy and hearty laugh and very high-energy spirit. She was born on Strawberry Hill to Joseph and Ann Skradski. She is survived by the love of her life, Jim McCrary, as well as 6 children. Brian (April); Kevin (Ronda); Karin (Rich) Morgan; Laurin (Andy) Kratt; Maurine (John) Grantham; Shannon (Mike) Mertz. Grandchildren include, Courtney (Will) Mayle, Kelly; Bailey, Chloe; Ben, Olivia (Anthony) Hurtado, Marissa; Adam; Madeline, Jack, Lily; Megan, Jared, Helen, Laurin and Great -Granddaughters, Regan and Piper Mayle. Also survived by sisters-in-law Emily Skradski and Mary Wertin and their children. Proceeded in death by parents, Joseph and Ann, siblings Carol and Carl, son Elmer Joseph and grandchildren Madeline and Jack Grantham. Joanne was a very spirited woman for all seasons! She graduated from Bishop Ward High School (1953), Donnelly College (1955) and Mount St. Scholastica College (1957) with a BS degree in Biology, a discipline she was well versed in. She was a very motivated educator in higher education, dedicated volunteer for numerous organizations, including as a court appointed special advocate (CASA). She created numerous professional opportunities for herself, allowing for committed and caring focus on her family. She began graduate work in special education but then diligently and passionately pursued sign language courses, so she could communicate with her hearing- impaired granddaughter. Joanne had an extremely creative and impassioned heart. The last several years were focused on a new sewing hobby, creating several thousands of decorative pillows. She selflessly donated these pillows that provided comfort and love for countless family members and friends, and varied organizations all over the country, including schools, day care centers, law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and memory care units. Many thanks to the numerous care givers over the years, especially most recently to the Piper angels, Vivian, Gwen & Trina. In lieu of flowers, family suggest donations to Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, KS (913-360-6200, www.mountosb.org)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 11, 2020