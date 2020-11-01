1/1
JoAnne Meeker
1957 - 2020
JoAnne Meeker
December 15, 1957 - October 21, 2020
Dubois, Wyoming - JoAnne C. Meeker (Keeby) 62, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend. An admired artist tragically lost on October 21, 2020 near her home in Dubois, Wyoming.
JoAnne was a beloved Daughter to Louis and Elaine Keeby, Sister to James and Michael Keeby, Aunt to Danielle, Sean, Austin and Kristin Keeby, and partner to Tim Good. Highly admired in the Western Artist community for her Oil Paintings and Western Photographic prints, JoAnne made a name for herself being featured in numerous art shows across the United States and Canada, including the Arizona Fine Art Expo and the Calgary Stampede, winning numerous awards, including "Best in Show." She was also recognized by Hilton Hotels with a published 100-page photographic Coffee Table Book depicting western life. Her Oil Paintings continue to be featured in the West Lives On Gallery in Jackson, WY. Most recently, she was broadening her portfolio being inspired by Monet and other masters.
JoAnne was a world traveler and made friends in numerous countries, although she was always drawn back to Yellowstone National Park, which inspired her talent. She will be always remembered as a free-spirited, kind-hearted and caring friend to many around the world. A celebration of life is being planned for December 15, 2020, which would have been her 63rd birthday. Inquiries can be made to her family at Keebyins@gmail.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
15
Celebration of Life
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
We have not known JoAnne for too many years, but we liked her right away. We met her through our friend, Tim Good. JoAnne was so intelligent, pleasant, down-to-earth, and easy to laugh. We didn't get to be friends long enough with her; we shall so miss her!
Chris and Pat Pyron
Friend
October 31, 2020
JoAnne and I met at the Calgary Stampede and we shared a booth there for many years. She was a brilliant artist, a kind and loving friend, and had the most infectious laugh that could be heard throughout the whole building. We shared such wonderful times there and I will miss her so much. I wish to send my heartfelt sympathy to her family and friends.
Shawna Lee Erickson
Friend
October 31, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting Joanne when we hosted a book signing featuring her beautiful work.
Heartfelt condolences.
Brenda Spanier
Cochrane AB, Canada
Brenda Spanier
October 30, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Uncle Lou, Jim, Mike and their families. Rest in Peace JoAnne. Love, Andrea
Andrea Sanchez
Family
