Joanne Pearl Yates Joanne Pearl Yates, 84, Kansas City, Kansas passed away February 19, 2019. Joanne was born on August 31, 1934 in Kansas City, Kansas. A visitation will be from 1-2 PM, with a funeral service at 2 PM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas. Interment will be immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.chapelhill-butler.com. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2019