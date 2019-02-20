Kansas City Star Obituaries
Chapel Hill - Butler Funeral Home
701 North 94th Street
Kansas City, KS 66112
(913) 334-3366
Joanne Pearl Yates

Joanne Pearl Yates Obituary
Joanne Pearl Yates Joanne Pearl Yates, 84, Kansas City, Kansas passed away February 19, 2019. Joanne was born on August 31, 1934 in Kansas City, Kansas. A visitation will be from 1-2 PM, with a funeral service at 2 PM, Friday, February 22, 2019 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas. Interment will be immediately following in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. For a full obituary and to leave fond memories and condolences for the family, please visit www.chapelhill-butler.com. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 913-334-3366
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2019
