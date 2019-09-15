|
Joanne Roberts 1927-2019 Joanne Roberts of Kansas City, Mo. died peacefully in her home on September 11, 2019. Jo lived a very full and well-rounded life. She maintained relationships from all ages and stages. Jo was an early founding and life-long member of John Knox Kirk, Presbyterian where she served as an elder. She was a docent at the Nelson for over 25 years, a Master Gardener, lifelong tennis player, and world traveler. Jo believed in the importance of a good sense of humor and loved to share a laugh. Whatever she applied herself to benefited from her steadfast dedication. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Bob Roberts; parents, Milton and Adus Beamer; brother, Jack Beamer. She is survived by her beloved second partner, Jack Hutchinson; two children; son, Brian Roberts and wife Cheryl of Sullivan, Mo.; daughter, Lynn Walker of Kansas City, Mo.; 5 grandchildren, Rhiannon, Amber, Eric, Eli, Nick; 5 great grandchildren, Ava, Sophie, RaiLeigh, Taiya, Nora; 6 nieces; 1 nephew. Memorial Service 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, John Knox Presbyterian, 11430 Wornall Road. Online guestbook and obituary at www.missouricremation.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 15, 2019