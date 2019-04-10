|
|
Joanne Shields Joanne E. Shields, 83, died after a brief illness. Her Celebration of Life will be held on April 18 at 2:00, reception following at Porter Funeral Homes, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 66215. Joanne is survived by her husband Jim; brother Tim; brother-in-law Don, daughters Elizabeth (William) and Jamie (Craig); granddaughter Angela (Joshua) and great granddaughter Joanna. Memorial contributions be made to Kansas City Hospice House. www.kchospice.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2019