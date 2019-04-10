Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Funeral Home
8535 Monrovia
Lenexa, KS 66215
(913) 438-6444
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Shields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Shields

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joanne Shields Obituary
Joanne Shields Joanne E. Shields, 83, died after a brief illness. Her Celebration of Life will be held on April 18 at 2:00, reception following at Porter Funeral Homes, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 66215. Joanne is survived by her husband Jim; brother Tim; brother-in-law Don, daughters Elizabeth (William) and Jamie (Craig); granddaughter Angela (Joshua) and great granddaughter Joanna. Memorial contributions be made to Kansas City Hospice House. www.kchospice.org. Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now