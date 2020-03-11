|
|
Joanne Todd Thomas Joanne, 91, of Kansas City, MO passed away March 8th. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, March 12th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131. Funeral service on Friday at 11 a.m. at Muehlebach. Burial in Forest Hill Cemetery. Joanne was born January 31, 1929 in Decatur, IL to Raymond and Catherine (Dunn) Todd. She graduated from Northeast High School and attended William Jewell College. Joanne married Ralph Thomas December 31, 1947. She worked as a writer for the Columbus, GA newspaper and as a Vera Typist at Bendix before her favorite career as a stay at home mom. Joanne was an accomplished writer and painter and had a love of music. Many times her kids would come home from school to her at the piano playing and singing. In 1988 after raising her children, she went to work at Koelker Law Office as a legal secretary for over 25 years. She was a member of Bible Study Fellowship, attended First Baptist Church of Kansas City and was a past member of The Show-Me Rockhounds and Kansas City Quill Club. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 36 years, a sister Alice Catherine, brother Harold and daughter Sandra. She is survived by her loving brother James Todd, daughters Donna Thomas (Bill Hulse), Susan (Greg) Brand, Cheryl (Harold) Petersen, sons Ron Thomas (Lynn Mertel), Bob (Yvette) Thomas, Richard (Yvonne) Thomas, 12 grandchildren and many loving family members. Condolences may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 11, 2020