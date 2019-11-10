|
Jocelyn Hudson Jocelyn "Joy" Amy Hudson of Lee's Summit, MO, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2019. Joy was born January 7, 1964 in Philadelphia, PA to Roy J. Roberts Jr. and Regina Roberts-Mook who preceded her in death. Joy is preceded in death by her parents, Stepfather, Lloyd Mook and her brother Todd Roberts. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Roc Hudson, daughters Cassandra Hudson and Danielle Hudson all of Lee's Summit; sister Melinda (Andy) Lamar of Rolla, MO; and brother Michael England of Homestead, FL. Joy graduated from Central Missouri State University with a dual degree in Elementary and Special Education. She was employed by the Kansas City Missouri School District for over thirty years. Joy married Roc Hudson in 1990, and they raised two daughters in the Lee's Summit area. Family was central to Joy's life, and she was actively involved in all of her daughter's school and extracurricular activities. Joy was a Plexus ambassador and was passionate about the health benefits of the Plexus products. She enjoyed traveling, touring vineyards, water activities, gardening, pets, and just being with family and friends. Joy treasured her collection of Swarovski crystal figurines. A visitation will be held from 1-2 PM, service 2 PM, on Tuesday, November 12, at Longview Funeral Home and Cemetery, 12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angiosarcoma Awareness,https://www.cureasc.org/donate/or KU Cancer Center,https://www.kucancercenter.org/give/ku-endowment
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 10, 2019