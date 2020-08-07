Jocleta E. Johnson Jocleta E. Johnson, 89, Olathe, KS passed away Wednesday, August 6, 2020. Visitation will be 4-5 p.m. followed by a service at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, August 9th at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Private burial in Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Jocleta was born July 15, 1931 in Oklahoma City, OK to Clarence and Josephine Goens. She married Edward Johnson June 14, 1952 in Eureka Springs, AR. Jocleta is preceded in death by her husband, Edward, on Sept. 24, 2005, four sisters and four brothers. Survivors include her two daughters, Linda (Jack) Joyce and Juanita (Richard) Goble; brother, Ronald Goens; five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Services will be livestreamed on Amos Family Funeral Home Facebook page. Social distancing guidelines will be followed at the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
