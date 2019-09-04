|
Joe Anna Rosi Soptic 1/17/97-8/31/19 Our beautiful Jojo, you left us too soon. We will miss you dearly but know you are safe and at peace. Love, mom Jaimie MacRossin, father Joshua Soptic, son Jameson Ainsworth, grandparents Bob and Rebecca Soptic and Mari DeLapp, sister Sally Frazier, brother Elijha Hurshman, aunts Shannon and Catie MacRossin, Aubry and Sarah Soptic, Sam Von, and more, and everyone you gathered up and called family because you have a loving heart. Services will be held Fri 9/6/19 at Maywood Baptist Church, 10505 E Winner Rd, Indep., Mo. Gathering at 2pm, Service at 3pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019