Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Maywood Baptist Church
10505 E Winner Rd
Indep, MO
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Maywood Baptist Church
10505 E Winner Rd
Indep, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Soptic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Anna Rosi Soptic


1997 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Anna Rosi Soptic Obituary
Joe Anna Rosi Soptic 1/17/97-8/31/19 Our beautiful Jojo, you left us too soon. We will miss you dearly but know you are safe and at peace. Love, mom Jaimie MacRossin, father Joshua Soptic, son Jameson Ainsworth, grandparents Bob and Rebecca Soptic and Mari DeLapp, sister Sally Frazier, brother Elijha Hurshman, aunts Shannon and Catie MacRossin, Aubry and Sarah Soptic, Sam Von, and more, and everyone you gathered up and called family because you have a loving heart. Services will be held Fri 9/6/19 at Maywood Baptist Church, 10505 E Winner Rd, Indep., Mo. Gathering at 2pm, Service at 3pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.