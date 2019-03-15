Dr. Joe Elbe Hirsch 1925-2019 Dr. Joe Elbe Hirsch, born in Shamrock, Missouri on March 7, 1925, passed away in Kansas City, Missouri on March 11, 2019. He had just turned 94. Son of Dr. Albert and Irene Hirsch, Joe was the second youngest of 10 siblings. In 1943, at the age of 18, he hitchhiked to Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, having been accepted into the V-12 Navy College Training Program, an accelerated officer program during WW2. He graduated top of his class as a Doctor of Medicine in 1949 then remained in New Orleans to complete his residency in General Surgery at Charity Hospital under Dr. Alton Ochsner and a preceptorship in Colorectal Surgery under Dr. Frederick Campbell. He served in WWII, Korea, and Vietnam, retiring from the US Navy Reserve having earned the rank of Captain. Joe practiced medicine for more than 50 years, finally "retiring" in his 80's. He specialized in Colorectal Surgery in Kansas City, Missouri practicing throughout the city at St. Mary's, St Joseph's, Research Hospital, Trinity Lutheran, Baptist Medical Center, Kansas City General and St. Luke's from his office in the historical County Club Plaza district. He was one of the original trustees and founders of the UMKC School of Medicine. Joe met his beloved wife, Dr. Elizabeth DuMoulin of Regensburg, Germany, in Galveston, Texas. They were married for more than 30 years, from 1961 until her death in 1992. They were proud parents of twin boys, Douglas and Christian, and two girls, Jessica and Elizabeth. Joe is predeceased by his parents, Dr. Elizabeth DuMoulin, and eight of his siblings. He is survived by his five children; Stephanie Ipoletta, her husband Dan, and children Nicole and Daniel; Dr. Douglas Hirsch, wife Maureen, and sons Karl and Geoffrey; Dr. Christian Hirsch, wife Antonia, and children Joseph and Marlena; Jessica Hirsch; Elizabeth Thomas (Fiorini), husband Dr. Shane Thomas, and children Michael, Giovanni and Sophia; and youngest sister, June Allen. Grandpa Joe will be missed. Spry, well-versed and well educated, he remained up-to-date on current issues and was an avid sports fan, the Kansas City Chiefs and The Royals in particular. In fact, he was an original "Red Coater" for the Chiefs. He could usually be found reading any number of newspapers in their entirety or listening to political commentary on the television. He considered himself a "dyed-in-the-wool Missouri Democrat" in the mold of Harry S. Truman. The family would like to express a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Luke's Hospital who provided exemplary care during his final months. A Prayer Service will be held at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave, Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, March 16th beginning at 2:30 p.m. Burial following with full military honors at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in his name. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



