McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
12913 Grandview Road
Grandview, MO 64030
(816) 966-0250
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church in Grandview
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
1416 Main St.
Grandview, MO
View Map
Joe Elvin Krause Obituary
Joe Elvin Krause Joe Elvin Krause, 84, a resident of Grandview, MO for over 60 years, died at his home surrounded by family Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Joe was a glazier with Harding glass for 42 years, a loyal Royals fan, and an awesome gardener, could repair anything and was a generous, kind spirit. He will be missed in this world by all those whose lives he touched. He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy, father Frederick, mother Ruth, brother Lee and son Michael. Joe is survived by a brother, Rano Krause, Raymore; sister Joyce Deckard, Marshfield MO, sons Martin Krause (Karen) Drexel MO, Leroy Auger (Debbie) Peculiar; daughters Candace James, Grandview, Kim Rentschler, Kansas City, Brenda Auger, Grandview, Beth McCright (Barbara) Grandview; dear family friend Ramie James; 20 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Services will be Friday, August 16 at the First Baptist Church in Grandview, 1416 Main St. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Food Pantry of the First Baptist Church of Grandview. Arr: McGilley & George Funeral Home 816-966-0250
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 15, 2019
