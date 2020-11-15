1/
Joe King
1940 - 2020
Joe King
November 24, 2020 - November 7, 2020
Prairie Village , Kansas - Joseph King of Prairie Village, KS passed away on November 7, 2020. Joe, son of Patrick and Marie King was born on November 24, 1940 in Kansas City, KS. After graduating from Bishop Ward High School, Joe served in the US Air Force for four years and was honorably discharged in 1963. He worked for TWA for twenty-nine years, retiring as a Buyer. He then worked for the Kansas City MO school District as a Purchasing Supervisor. Joe was an active member of St Ann Catholic Church. He participated in many Irish activities and was known throughout the Irish Community for making his Irish coffee for various Irish shops and Irish events. Joe's greatest joy was his Family. He is survived by his wife Rose Marie, son Joseph Michael, daughter Suzanne and husband John Gorman, grandchildren Ashley, Katie and Jack Gorman, sisters JoAnn Meador and Martha Wiesedeppe (Bud), and Omaha sisters-in-law Virgina Veleba, Louise Franco, Joan Forman Mertz and Jean Osborne. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Mary (Sister Marie De Lourdes) and Kay (Larry Roland) and his brother Roger Meador. Mass of Christian Burial will be November 21, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Ann Catholic Church 7231 Mission Rd in Prairie Village, KS 66208. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. There will be a live stream of the services at www.stannpv.org/joeking In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice of Kansas, 11150 Thompson Ave Lenexa KS 66219, St Ann Catholic Church or Catholic Charities food pantry. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC. For a full tribute, please see ttps://signaturefunerals.com/joe-king/ 816-214-5174




Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
November 14, 2020
Rose Mary, I was sad to hear about your loss. There is a special place in my heart for Joe, he was an angel during Jerry's illness. And, we loved his homemade chocolates ❤ Danna
Danna Brown
Friend
