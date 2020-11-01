Joe L. Acosta
September 11, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Joe L. Acosta, 60, of Kansas City KS, passed away Friday, September 11th, 2020. Joe was born June 09, 1960 in Kansas City, Missouri. He grew up in Merriam, KS residing there most of his life. He attended South Park elementary, then graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School. During his youth he became interested in mixed martial arts, learning Bushidokan, and boxing. After high school he worked at the United States Postal Service where he retired after 35 years. In addition, Joe had a passion for fitness and music. He loved to run at the track and lift weights at the gym. Using his athletic gift, he later went on to volunteer his time officiating and coaching youth in Kansas City Golden Gloves Boxing. He became more than just a coach, to many creating a lasting impression on his community for years to come. With his kind words, charisma and compassion, he could light up a room with laughter and love. Many would remember him as "Joe The Boxer" but to his kids he was just "Papa Joe". He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Pauline Acosta. He is survived by his daughter Cristina (MeMe) Acosta and son Joseph L. Alfredo (JoJo) Acosta.
Services were held at Sacred Heart Church, 2646 S. 34th St., Kansas City, KS.