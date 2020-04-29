|
|
Joe Modrcin Joe Modrcin 87 passed away on April 25, 2020 at the Riverbend Post-Acute Rehabilitation. Burial will be at Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist church, Bishop Ward High School and Donnelly College. Joe was born on July 14, 1932 in Kansas City, Kansas and was a life - long resident of KCK. He attended St. John the Baptist grade school, graduated from Bishop Ward high school in 1950 and graduated from Donnelly College in 1952. Joe served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He worked at the Railroad Retirement Board from 1955 to 1959 while attending Rockhurst College at night. He graduated from the University School of Kansas School Business in 1960 and the UMKC school of law in 1964. Joe worked at the Social Security administration from 1962 1995. He loved to read, the theatre and working daily KC Star puzzles. Joe was an avid sports fan especially KU football and Basketball, Royals and Chiefs. He loved watching old movies and talking about the "good ole days". He would never pass up a family gathering. Joe was preceded in death by parents George and Katie (Ozanich) Modrcin, brothers, John and George Jr and sisters, Bernice Resovich and Katherine. He is survived by brothers; Thomas and Steven, sisters; Sr. Marie Loretta Modrcin, SCL and Teresa Steele, numerous nieces and nephews: Bernadette (John) Soptick, Michael (Christine) Resovich, Sandi (Lyn) Hayes, John Modrcin, Jr., Geraldine (Ray) Banner, George (Joy) Modrcin, Georgette (Steve) Crocker, Christel (David) Shepard, Kathy (Alex) Kump, Kevin (Jean) Steele along with great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Bradly Apple and staff for their great care and kindness given to Joe all these years.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 29, 2020