Joe Richardson Joe Richardson, age 99, of Liberty, MO passed away on July 19, 2020. Mr. Richardson retired from the U.S. Government in 1982 with 33 years of service. He was with Amphibian Forces in World War II, serving in the Pacific Theater, liberation of Marshall Islands, Caroline Islands, Philippines, Okinawa and Occupation of Japan. Joe was a lifetime member of Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars and National Association Radiation Survivors. Joe was active in all sports including amateur boxing, Ban Johnson Baseball Western Association in the Western League and Florida State League associated with the Chicago White Sox. He was a pitcher and played semi-pro and professional baseball and later years became a catcher. Joe was a manager for Fort Pierce, Florida Little League Baseball for 6 years. Joe was a Baptist. He was a devoted & loving husband & father. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Sarah E. Richardson, son Michael D. Richardson, son John P. Richardson, brothers John B. Richardson, David Richardson & Glen Richardson, sisters Genevia Smith, Latasa Gentry & Florence Johnson. Joe is survived by a grandson, a granddaughter and his sister Cleo Shout Memorial Services will be held at 11:00am, Monday, August 3 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's Name to the Alzheimer's Association
of Kansas City, 3846 West 75th St., Prairie Village, KS 66208.