Obituary Condolences Flowers Joe Schloegel Joe was blessed with a one of a kind personality, love of family, and a great smile. Joe died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Kansas City on February 21, 1943, to Robert and Libby Schloegel. He was the oldest of eight: Kathy (Pat) Ervin, Barbara (Dan) Froeschl, Ginny (Bruce) Moore, Jake (Debbie) Schloegel, Betty (Mark) Kratofil, Teresa (Paul) Brown, and Carolyn (Jeff) Bushur. He attended Visitation Grade School, St John's Seminary, and graduated from Rockhurst College. According to family lore, Diane lured Joe out of the seminary and they married in 1963, bringing the Schloegel and Tiehen families together. Fifty-five years later, they were still going strong. Joe spent nearly 40 years as a Remax realtor. He was most proud of his family. Despite giving the advice to "never be friends with your kids," he was best friends with his six children; Bob (Cecile), Dave (Denise), Jill (Marc) Molina, Matt (Bebee), Mark (Micah), and Luke (Heidi). He became known as Popo to his 20 grandchildren and eventually learned to like kids. Joe seemed to earn a disproportionate amount of respect and admiration from his children. If you asked Joe, he thought he was lucky. Some say, he lacked patience, always wanted things his way, and had difficulty holding back his opinion. Despite this, people liked him. While he loved his sisters, he felt compelled to comment on their hair style. He and his favorite brother Jake were best friends and made each other laugh. He played guitar at Visitation mass, singing louder rather than better. As a basketball coach, he forced his players to smile. Joe loved to have fun. He always came in costume, even if it wasn't a costume party. He was the self-proclaimed commissioner of JWOG (Joe's World of Golf) for 25 years, concocting a version of golf only a few can understand. He brought countless children to tears playing Santa Claus. He even had an Uncle Joe's Club for his nephews. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, March 2, 4pm at St Teresa's Academy, 5600 Main, KCMO 64113 (Music and Arts Building) with a reception to follow. Joe would not want anyone to waste money on flowers. The family requests contributions to the Betty Waters Tiehen Scholarship at St. Teresa's Academy.

