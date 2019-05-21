Joel James "Jim" Duffy Our father Joel James Duffy, 94, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, in Lenexa, Kansas. Son of Charles and Margaret (Barr) Duffy, he was youngest of eight children born December 4, 1924 in Miami, Florida. The family moved to Washington DC where he graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Chevy Chase, Maryland in 1942. While growing up in Washington DC, Dad made his mark in both baseball and golf as an athlete. Dad married his sweetheart, Mary Mildred Houle in De-cember of 1953. Mom preceeded Dad in death, passing away in 1988. Survivors include: son James Patrick (Pam) Duffy of Newton, Kansas, daughter Theresa Rose Duffy of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, daughter Kathleen Mary (Joe) Webb of DeSoto, Kansas, son Callan Russell Duffy deceased, son Thomas Owen (LeeAnne) Duffy of DeSoto, Kansas, fifteen grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren. Dad spent many years as a civil servant for the Navy as a mechanical engineer. The years serving the Navy were some of his proudest and happiest of all. As children, Mom and Dad always took us on vacations. Camping and long travel were universal favorites. It has been a lot of fun dad! Here's hoping you are hitting them long and straight on God's fairway. Make sure to tell Mom and Callan hello from all of us! We love you. A Celebration of Life will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22 at the Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Cremation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)

Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary