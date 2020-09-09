To the Joel family,



I'm so sorry that to hear that Joel died so young. Joel was a great, fun loving guy. Over the years, when I would see Joel, he would always give me his big smile, handshake and maybe a hug. He would ask me how I was doing and then proceed to tell me all about what was happening in his world. Before long, he would have me laughing about some past adventure. Joel was a friend that will be missed by all that knew him. I'm sure that Heaven has certainly gained a big fun-loving Angel. May your sadness and sorrow be eased by all the good memories and fun times that you had with Joel over the years.



My God Bless,



Bill Haralson

Friend and former co-worker





Bill Haralson

Friend