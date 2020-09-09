1/
Joel Wesley Frank
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel Wesley Frank Joel Wesley Frank, 51, of Kearney, Missouri, passed away on September 2, 2020 in Higginsville, Missouri. Joel is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Frank (Herren); his wife, Erin Frank (Appenfeller) and his children, Sophia Marie and Samuel Wesley, of the home; 3 siblings, Jeff (Jennifer) Frank, Justin (Annie) Frank and Jan (Tim) Hutley. He is preceded in death by his father, Gary. Joel was born in Topeka, KS to Gary Dean and Elizabeth Ann Frank (Herren) on December 11, 1968. He graduated from Wabaunsee High School, Alma, KS, then earned his BS from Emporia State University and his MBA from Baker University. Joel married Erin Day Appenfeller on September 3, 2005 in Alma, KS. He worked in the railroad industry for 28 years as an Executive and Plant Manager, and with Erin, owned and operated several businesses. Joel was a trusted and successful businessman. Joel was an involved member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, including singing as part of the Creative Arts Team. Joel was a devoted father and husband who loved to cook. His favorite place to be was in front of his smoker with a "brown" in his hand. Joel loved camping, gardening, and enjoyed anything he did with his kids. Joel was a teacher/coach at heart. He knew how to challenge people. He was a true leader who knew how to motivate people and inspire them to be their best. He was an avid jokester with his friends and family. Joel was always convincing Soph (Chicken), a talented dancer, that his triple turn and every other move, for that matter, were better than hers. He worked every day at instilling Sam with a vast knowledge of skid loaders and how to recognize "junk Chevys". Pallbearers will be Jackson Frank, Curtis Havenstein, Darrin Hermesch, Evan Hutley, Tim Hutley, Arlan Miller, Tim Schuck, and Byron Wenderott and Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Frank, Justin Frank, Bob Harris, Brad Henry and George Wong. Joel will lie in state on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 9:30 am at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Route 291, Liberty, MO 64068. The visitation will be followed by funeral services at 11:00 am, with Pastor Merle Mees of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow at 3:00 pm at the Peace UCC Cemetery, Cedar Point Road in Alma, KS, 66401, with Rev. Robert Grimm officiating. Arrangements are by the Stewart Funeral Home of Alma. Memorials can be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 126, Alma, KS 66401 and will be designated toward Sophia and Samuel's education. Flowers may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Rd. Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Lying in State
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Interment
03:00 PM
Peace UCC Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego
4370 Salzer Rd. & Hwy 24
Wamego, KS 66547
785-456-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
32 entries
September 8, 2020
To the Joel family,

I'm so sorry that to hear that Joel died so young. Joel was a great, fun loving guy. Over the years, when I would see Joel, he would always give me his big smile, handshake and maybe a hug. He would ask me how I was doing and then proceed to tell me all about what was happening in his world. Before long, he would have me laughing about some past adventure. Joel was a friend that will be missed by all that knew him. I'm sure that Heaven has certainly gained a big fun-loving Angel. May your sadness and sorrow be eased by all the good memories and fun times that you had with Joel over the years.

My God Bless,

Bill Haralson
Friend and former co-worker

Bill Haralson
Friend
September 8, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Diane Haller
September 8, 2020
Angela Leonard
Friend
September 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending our prayers for you.
Carlos Garcia
Friend
September 8, 2020
Our family is still in shock over Joel's passing. The Franks were some of the first people we met when we moved to KC 5 yrs ago and we quickly bonded. We were lucky enough to have them at our house to share a few "browns" and watch Joel's beloved Chiefs Win the SuperBowl together this past Winter. He was so happy. He will be missed by many....
Ken Brame
Friend
September 8, 2020
Thanks for the opportunities Joel, and it was a pleasure to work for you.
George Davis
Coworker
September 7, 2020
Joel was an amazing business mentor and all around great friend to Payden. His presence will be missed dearly.
I loved hearing stories about Payden, Joel, and Sam driving around in the truck, belting out the song Shiny! We are sending prayers to all of the Frank family.
Brit Harris
Friend
September 7, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Starla Geisler
Acquaintance
September 7, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Joel’s family and friends. He was a special person, who would light up the room with his outgoing personality.
Penny Kinder
Friend
September 7, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Todd Nicholson
September 6, 2020
I will always remember the Mulligan Stew that Joel and his brothers would prepare to celebrate a good year. If anyone (Joel's brothers) would like to get together for Mulligan Stew and a "Brown" to celebrate Joel's life I would be interested. Let me know 816-585-6172. God Speed Joel!
Randy Sipes
Friend
September 6, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Frank family. My prayers are with you.
Linda Foster
Acquaintance
September 6, 2020
A special moment.
A special moment.
Bob Harris
Friend
September 5, 2020
Joel, you were always the one in the room to make people smile with your Jokes! I’m so thankful that we got to see you Sunday at our daughters wedding! I tried to get you to go out on the dance floor and you looked at me and said, “Watching those 3 dance and have a good time is my fun.” He was such a good dad and husband and loved you all so much! We loved him and will miss him dearly!! We are just devastated by the news!
Shelly Henry
Friend
September 5, 2020
Joel was an awesome person and such a true friend to our son Brad. He was like having a brother for Brad. Our prayers are with the family. He will be missed. Thoses who knew him will live with so many wonderful memories
Mark and Bev Henry
Friend
September 5, 2020
A wonderful man will be missed by so many. Prayers to his family and friends.
Georgianna Wong
Friend
September 5, 2020
So sorry to hear about Joel passing! You have out deepest sympathy!
Gerry Schmanke
Friend
September 5, 2020
Rick Woolley
Friend
September 5, 2020
I am so sad to here of my friends passing. I have a lot of memories of our families hanging out together at Mulligans and beer drinks. You will be greatly missed by many! My prayers go out to your family and other friends
Ginger Bohn
Family
September 5, 2020
I am heartbroken for this family. Please know that I am thinking of you and sending many prayers. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Denise Mogge Ash
Friend
September 5, 2020
So very sad to hear of Joel's passing. My sincere condolences to the entire family during this difficult time. Found memories of working with Joel on the ATSF. He will be missed and remembered fondly by many.
Don Giron
Coworker
September 5, 2020
So sorry to hear the tragic news about Joel. May God be with and comfort Erin, his children and family during this difficult time.
Janet Bredehoeft
Acquaintance
September 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Joel's passing. Just like the rest of his siblings, Joel was a wonderful person to be around during our high school years. Friends & family will be in our thoughts & prayers during these difficult times.
Marty Dennis
Classmate
September 5, 2020
Peace and blessings to your lovely family.
Steven Gilley
Friend
September 5, 2020
Joel was a business associate that I always considered a friend.
He always knew how to light up a room.
With a joke or a cigar, his positive attitude was always around.
Joel, you will be missed.
Prayers.
C ya when we get there.
Dan and Mendy
Dan & Mendy Samford
Friend
September 5, 2020
Our deepest sympathy in your loss. Prayers for strength, you all are greatly loved.
Sandy Turner
Friend
September 5, 2020
Our prayers are with you.
Brian Brazzle
Friend
September 5, 2020
Joel was loved and will be forever remembered by so many. It was a true privilege to grow up with him. All our love and prayers given for all of Joel’s beloved family and friends.
Schell Sadowski
Classmate
September 4, 2020
The Frank kids were among my favorites, so sorry to hear of Joel's passing. Pat Capoun asked me to share his loss of a childhood friend, he always looked up to Joel. Always know your loss is Heavens, gain, hugs Margie Hogan
margie hogan
Friend
September 4, 2020
A special moment.
Robert Harris
Friend
September 4, 2020
Please accept my most sincere heartfelt condolences on your loss. Prayers for God's Peace Which Surpasses All Understanding.
USD 329 Wabaunsee
September 4, 2020
We are so very saddened to hear of Joel's passing. Our deepest sympathies to each of you. In love & prayer.
John & Myrna Gleue
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved