JoEllen Caskey JoEllen Caskey, 69, of Roeland Park, KS passed away on March 9, 2019. JoEllen was born on January 27, 1950 in Kansas City, MO. She was a 50 year member of Beta Sigma Phi, and a member of the Catholic Church. Her hobbies included being with her 6 grandchildren, and cruises around the Caribbean, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Nova Scotia, and Alaska. JoEllen was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Eulalia Kappel ; and her sister, Druann Kappel. She is survived by her husband Jim Caskey, her two sons, Jim (Danielle) and Patrick (Melissa); and her 6 grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, March 15 at St. Agnes Catholic Parish, 5250 Mission Rd, Roeland Park, KS 66205.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019