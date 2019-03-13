Kansas City Star Obituaries
JoEllen Caskey
JoEllen Caskey JoEllen Caskey, 69, of Roeland Park, KS passed away on March 9, 2019. JoEllen was born on January 27, 1950 in Kansas City, MO. She was a 50 year member of Beta Sigma Phi, and a member of the Catholic Church. Her hobbies included being with her 6 grandchildren, and cruises around the Caribbean, Hawaii, Panama Canal, Nova Scotia, and Alaska. JoEllen was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Eulalia Kappel ; and her sister, Druann Kappel. She is survived by her husband Jim Caskey, her two sons, Jim (Danielle) and Patrick (Melissa); and her 6 grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, March 15 at St. Agnes Catholic Parish, 5250 Mission Rd, Roeland Park, KS 66205.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 13, 2019
