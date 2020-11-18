1/1
Joey D. "Leslie" Dempsey Jr.
1959 - 2020
Joey D. (Leslie) Dempsey, Jr.
April 20, 1959 - November 8, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Joey D passed away at home where he had been ill for many years. Joe was the eldest child of Leslie J. (Bob) Dempsey, Sr. and Janet (Jan Baker) Dempsey. He worked as an IRS Teller at The Woodlands Horse and Dog Track for many years. After the closing of The Woodlands he went on to the Argosy Casino as a dealer and the Poker Room Supervisor. This is when he became ill with Lung Disease. Joey D. will be greatly missed by his family and friends, he is now with his dad (Bob). Memorial Service Thursday November 19, 2020 at Highland Park Funeral Home from 2p-4p.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Home and Crematory Services
4101 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66102
913-371-0699
