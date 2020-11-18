Joey D. (Leslie) Dempsey, Jr.April 20, 1959 - November 8, 2020Kansas City, Kansas - Joey D passed away at home where he had been ill for many years. Joe was the eldest child of Leslie J. (Bob) Dempsey, Sr. and Janet (Jan Baker) Dempsey. He worked as an IRS Teller at The Woodlands Horse and Dog Track for many years. After the closing of The Woodlands he went on to the Argosy Casino as a dealer and the Poker Room Supervisor. This is when he became ill with Lung Disease. Joey D. will be greatly missed by his family and friends, he is now with his dad (Bob). Memorial Service Thursday November 19, 2020 at Highland Park Funeral Home from 2p-4p.