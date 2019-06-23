Home

Johanna Teresa Witherspoon

Johanna Teresa Witherspoon Obituary
Johanna Teresa Witherspoon Johanna Teresa Witherspoon, 87, died June 19, 2019. She is survived by her children Charlene Steadman (Mark), Sharon Dorsey (Glenn), Mary Ramm (Paul) and Charles Witherspoon (Leslie), 11 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Witherspoon. Services and visitation June 29 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8500 Wornall Rd, KC MO from 9:30 to 10:30 with funeral mass following at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations online to Shepherd's Center Central sccentral.org or Parkinson's Foundation, parkinson.org/heartland.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 23, 2019
