|
|
John 'Buck' Buchanan John 'Buck' Buchanan, 68, Leawood, KS, passed away Mon., Dec 9, 2019. He will forever be remembered as an adoring husband, devoted father, loving "Papa," son and brother. Buck was born in St. Louis, MO to George R and Nelda Buchanan. He attended Webster Groves High School, graduating in 1969, where he lettered in football and wrestling. Buck then earned a chemistry degree at the University of Kansas (1973), followed by an MBA (1975). He was a proud member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity, meeting his life-long friends at TKE. Buck met his loving wife, Mary, in 1977 in Westport. The two married in 1982 and enjoyed 37 wonderful years of marriage. They were blessed with two beautiful children, Anne and Peter, who were the light of their lives. Buck and Mary enjoyed traveling the world, most recently to the Holy Land, attending civic and cultural events, and entertaining countless friends and family members at their home and around the pool. Buck was an active member of Curè of Ars Catholic Church, where his children and grandchildren attended school. He enjoyed volunteering as a money-counter on Monday mornings, participated in the Men's Bridge Club, and enjoyed the numerous functions and relationships in the parish. Buck had a life-long appreciation for music. As a classically-trained pianist, his favorite composers included Rachmaninoff and Bach. He was also a classic rock enthusiast, with The Doors, Pure Prairie League, and Crosby, Stills, and Nash being some of his favorite bands. Buck began his financial career at the Ford glass plant in Tulsa as an accountant. He then moved to KC in 1979, becoming the controller at Guy's Foods and Square Shooter Candy Co. He then joined Ryan Transportation Company in 1999. As CFO/COO, Buck was an integral part of the success and growth of Shamrock Trading Corporation. He retired in 2014 and was enjoying retirement with family and friends. Buck was preceded in death by his father, George and mother, Nelda. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Bowes) Buchanan; daughter, Anne Gegen (Ryan & sons Jack, Charlie & Tommy); son, Peter (Jordanne & daughter Caroline); brother, Dr. George Buchanan (Christine- of Dallas); brother, Bill (Jorge- of St. Louis) and many nieces and nephews. Buck also looked forward to another grandson on the way in May. Rosary and Visitation will be held Monday, December 16th, 5-7 PM at Curè of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, December 17th, 11 AM at Curè of Ars. The family wishes to say thank you for all of the outpouring of affection and prayers. In lieu of flowers, friends may send donations to the Curè of Ars Faith, Hope, and Charity Capital Campaign (in memory of John Buchanan). Kansas City Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 14, 2019