John A. Kluck John A. Kluck, 105, passed away peacefully in his sleep, Monday, September 7. He told a nurse that he was tired and ready to go be with his wife. John was born February 2, 1915, in Pierce City, Missouri, to Martin and Mary Elizabeth (Heeter) Kluck. He was the youngest of thirteen children all of whom predeceased him. His brothers were Edward, Martin, Albert, Leo, Peter, and Frank. His sisters were Adela, Clara, Mary and Irene. Two of the siblings died in infancy. He often traveled to Kansas City where he met and married Elizabeth Zugecic in 1940. She passed away in 2004 after 64 years of marriage. John had many occupations in those years. He once was a Manor Bread man and fell in love with their fruitcake which he enjoyed for many years thereafter. He finally found a profession he loved at the Santa Fe Railway where he was a road locomotive engineer. He retired from there in 1980. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie 87. He was also a member of St. Patrick's Shamrock Club and was the president for many, many years. His hobbies were going to the casinos and putting out a half acre garden in his back yard. He would take great pride in giving countless zucchinis to the neighbors. Survivors include his daughter, Mary Beth (Bob) Wilson, granddaughters, Debbie (Darrell) Rogers, and Laura (Neil) Porras; great-grandchildren Aki Butner and Rosie Porras. Also, he had several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Cartesha Carson and the wonderful nurses and caregivers at the Healthcare Resort of KC. The love and care they showed him made his last days easier. Also, thanks to Amedisys Hospice for their assistance through this. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Patricks's Church or The Shamrock Club. The Funeral Mass will be Saturday, September 12 at 10:00AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1086 N. 94th, KCKS. Burial following at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, KCKS.