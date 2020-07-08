John A. Knapp John A. Knapp, 90, Overland Park, KS passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Shawnee PARC, Overland Park, KS. Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11 at the Amos Family Funeral Home; burial in the Johnson County Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 5-7 pm Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc. John was born Jan. 13, 1930 in Kansas City, MO to William E. and Helen N. Knapp. He attended Finley Engineering College and was an electrician for 27 years retiring in 1992. John was a member of IBEW Local 124 for 57 years. On Aug. 11, 1950 John married Betty Sue McGinnis in Excelsior Springs, MO. He enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951 and reached the rank of Staff Sergeant during the Korean War. John was preceded in death by his wife Betty on April 12, 2000. He is survived by his son, Paul (Christy Carlisle) Knapp, Baldwin City, KS; daughter, Paula Knapp, Overland Park, KS; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
Current COVID-19 Social Distancing guidelines will be followed. (arr. Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566)