John Albert Flackmiller John Albert Flackmiller, 86, Independence, MO, died Tuesday, August 13, at the Good Samaritan Society in Olathe. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. with the Funeral Mass following at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 10109 E. Lexington Ave. Independence, MO. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS. Memorial contributions may be made to: or to . John was born February 13, 1933, in Kansas City, KS, the son of John and Theresa Flackmiller. John served as a mechanic in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a member of American Legion Post 21. He owned and operated an Automotive shop in Kansas City, KS, for many years before retiring. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Flackmiller, his companion of 30 years, Irene Chaney, and 3 sisters. He is survived by his daughters, Patricia (Will) Pike, Donna (Bill) Frentrop, Elaine (Phil) Schindel, son, John (Kharma) Flackmiller, brother, Delbert Flackmiller, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, (913) 621-6400)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 15, 2019
