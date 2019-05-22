John Anthony O'Connor III 1941-2019 John Anthony O'Connor III, 77, of Kansas City, MO died on May 18, 2019. John "Pops" was a kind, gentle, humble and generous man who never met a stranger and accepted people just as they were. He made every person he met feel important and valued. Visitation will begin with the Rosary at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 24th, at St. Catherine of Siena Parish, 4101 E. 105th Terrace, KCMO 64137 with Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 a.m. Donations may be made in John's memory to St. Catherine of Siena Parish. John was born in Kansas City on December 15, 1941, the son of John and Mary Louise O'Connor (McDonnell). He grew up in the vicinity of 85th and Wornall graduating from Christ the King Elementary School in 1954, Rockhurst High School in 1958, and UMKC in 1972. He also enjoyed his time at Conception Seminary College. John also honorably served in the United States Air Force Reserve. He married Janet Hansen in 1964 and they spent a loving 54 years together. Their home was open to all and John cherished the many friendships he made throughout his life. He worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone and then ventured into business (Electrical Materials Co. EMCO) with his long-time friend Paul. Pops was an Eagle Scout, played and coached 3&2 baseball, and participated in and coached many sports with a particular love for hockey and soccer. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman: the mountains of gear and lake maps he left behind attest this love. The thrill of the chase often proved more fruitful than the catch, but it didn't bother Pops. He was the patriarch of the annual Lake Trip supplying fishing rods, lures, a fish fryer, his boat "Sparklehorse", and loads of advice for the family. Pops played guitar at Mass with friends and eventually amassed enough instruments to create his own music room comprised of guitars, banjos, dulcimers, Irish drums, penny whistles and harmonicas. It became the room the grandchildren migrated to enough instruments for 15 loud and rowdy enough to make John smile. He was a founding member of Code Green an Irish band that toured the retirement home circuit (one retirement home, one time a year.) There was nothing he enjoyed more than attending his grandchildren's activities ranging from their sporting events to musical performances. Pops suffered from Parkinson's which in recent years took his mobility and ability to speak but he never complained. And we mean never. He was bestowed a grace that we can only hope runs in the family (it isn't there yet). He leaves behind--to mourn his loss and celebrate his many virtues--wife Janet, daughter Anne (Jeff), sons John (Kelly) and Brian (Tammi), sister Kathleen O'Connor (Sam Lombardo), fifteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. His tombstone reads, "Carpe Diem" something he did each day of his life.Condolences may be left at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



