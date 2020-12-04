John Armstrong
July 14, 1949 - November 30, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - John Thomas Armstrong passed away peacefully at Overland Park Hospital on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was 71. John was born on July 14, 1949 to Donovan and Margaret Armstrong in Kansas City, Missouri.
He was a simple man. After retiring from Budweiser he spent his days doing what he loved most, watching old westerns and playing online casino games. John also enjoyed watching football, looking forward to the exciting season his Chiefs were playing this year. He will be missed dearly.
John is survived by his daughter, Christi Lockwood (Mike); son, John Armstrong Jr. (Rhonda); daughter, Jennifer Grable (Steve) and many grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Linda.
