John Arther Bell Jr. 44, passed away May 14, 2020. Graveside service: 2 pm, May 18, Machpelah Cemetery, Lexington. Arr: Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Brigette Bell.



