|
|
John B. Wissman John B. Wissman, 86, Prairie Village, KS, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Brighton Gardens. A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 30 at Cure' of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission Rd., Leawood, KS, with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Serra Club of Kansas City in Kansas or to Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas. John was born February 3, 1933, in Minster, Ohio to Estella and Lawrence Wissman. He attended Catholic Grade School and High School in Minster and graduated in May of 1951. John attended the University of Dayton while working full time and was drafted into the Army in 1953 for two years, being assigned mostly in Korea and Japan. After being discharged he returned to the University of Dayton. John joined Western Auto's training program and was employed by them for 30 years in various management positions in Ft. Wayne, IN, Detroit, MI, Springfield, OH, Kansas City and Baltimore ending his career in Kansas City. Upon leaving Western Auto he started his own business for 30+ years. For 21 years he volunteered as the Business Manager at Cure' of Ars Catholic Church, working closely with Msgr. Charles McGlinn. John and Ann were members of Cure for over 30 years and John was a member and past president of the Serra Club of Kansas City in Kansas. John and Ann were married August 1, 1956 in Ft. Wayne and had four children, Debra, Scott, Patrick (Lori) and Susan and three grandchildren, Taylor, Madison and Jordan. John was preceded in death by his son, Scott and a brother, James. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 28, 2019