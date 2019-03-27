John Baxter John William (Dub) Baxter, 82, of Blue Springs, MO went to Heaven on Sunday, March 24, 2019 surrounded by his girls. He was born on October 23, 1936, in Blue Springs to JC Baxter and Lena (Darnell) Baxter. He graduated from Blue Springs High School, served in the Armed forces from 1956 until 1958, and retired from GM Leeds. Dub married Phyllis (Sterling) on March 4, 1982 and welcomed her children into his family. He loved racing, fishing and country music. He was an avid Chiefs, Royals, and Missouri Tigers fan. He had Alzheimer's and spent his last years in a Memory Care facility. Thank you to all CNA's, especially Chelsea, who cared for him, and hospice for his peaceful transition. Dub leaves his wife Phyllis who survives of the home, his daughters and (husbands), Debbie and Joe Rapp, OK, Brenda and Rick Crabtree, TX, Johnna and Don Schernikau, MO, Dee Decker, MO, and Kelley Metcalf, MO, grandchildren and great grand-children. He was preceded in death by his brother Freddie J. Baxter and the mother of his daughters, Esther May Sell. Dad, we will meet you in the morning, can't wait to hear "Hello Darlin". Visitation will be held prior to the funeral on March 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM, funeral to follow at 11:00 AM. at Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel, 1600 W. Main St., Blue Springs, MO. Internment at Blue Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer Assoc, or One Community Hospice care Kansas City. Memories of Dub and condolences may be left at Meyersfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements: Meyers Blue Springs Funeral Chapel.



