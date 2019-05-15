Home

John Edward Braswell Jr. John Braswell Jr., 73, of KCK passed away June 9, 2018. He is preceded in death by his parents Melba and John Braswell Sr. and his brother Ronald Braswell. He is survived by his wife Barbara Braswell, 2 sons John Edward Braswell III and Christopher Braswell, 4 daughters Lisa Phillips, Leslie Braswell, Lori Braswell, and Lynne Braswell, 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 4 brothers and 5 sisters. He's a beloved man, that will be missed by many.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 15, 2019
