Reverend John Buchanan 5/6/1933 - 4/15/2020 The Right Reverend John Clark Buchanan peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. John Buchanan was elected as Bishop Coadjutor to the Diocese of West Missouri in 1988. He began his tenure as the VI Bishop in 1989. During his Episcopate, Bishop Buchanan spearheaded the vision of what was to become the Bishop Spencer Place retirement community in Kansas City. As the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bishop Spencer Place, he led a five-year effort through property acquisition, design and construction culminating with the ground breaking ceremony in 1995. He faithfully served the clergy and parishes as the VI Bishop of West Missouri until his retirement in 2000. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Peggy Brown Buchanan and his two daughters; Mary Ryan Buchanan Aimar (Alton) of Savannah, GA and Margaret Clark Buchanan Bryant of Mt. Pleasant, SC and; sister, Linda Buchanan Hardwick of Walterboro, SC; and grandchildren: John Clark Bryant and Mary Ella Bryant. There will be a private family service at Grace Episcopal Church in Charleston on Saturday, April 18, 2020. There will be a public memorial Eucharist at a later time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bishop Gadsden Charitable Fund (www.bishopgadsden.org/giving/) or the Kanuga Camp and Conference Center (www.kanuga.org/giving/). A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements handled by J. Henry Stuhr Inc.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 26, 2020