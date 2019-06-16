Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 642-3565
John C. Novak Obituary
John C. Novak John C. Novak, 62, of Overland Park, KS passed away on June 13, 2019 at his home after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Visitation will be 6-8 pm on Tuesday, June 18th at the McGilley & Hoge Chapel, 8024 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS 66204. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on Wednesday, June 19th at Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213; burial in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to The ; or to Vitas Health Care. John was born on November 15, 1956 and raised in Raytown, MO. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1975 and later attended DeVry Institute of Technology. John's love for aviation began at an early age. He then obtained his pilot's license and later became a flight instructor. John was a field technician for 30+ years, retiring in 2017. He was a quiet, caring and helpful man, who loved his family. He took great pride in his country, its history AND his yard. His hobbies included constructing model airplanes, collecting diecast airplanes, looking at airplanes, reading about airplanes, talking about airplaneshe just loved airplanes. John was preceded in death by his parents, William and Catherine (Asher) Novak. He is survived by his wife, Judy Novak; daughter, Katherine Broyles (William) and treasured granddaughter, June Marie Broyles. He is also survived by brother, Ron Novak (Mary); sister, Joan Novak and many nieces, nephews and great friends. A special thank you goes out to Mary Vanderpool for all the loving care she provided for John. Condolences for the family may be left at www.mcgilleyhoge.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019
