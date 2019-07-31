|
John Charles Reppert John Charles Reppert, 76, a lifelong Liberty, MO resident, passed away July 26, 2019, at Liberty Hospital with family at his side. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm, followed by a service celebrating John's life at 3:00 pm, on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Liberty Christian Church, 427 East Kansas Street, Liberty. Graveside committal services will be held at 4:00 pm Monday, August 5, at New Hope Cemetery, Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Heart of America Council of the Boy Scouts of America. John was born September 7, 1942, in Kansas City, Missouri, the eldest of four children of Arthur L. and Louella (Cummins) Reppert. Along with his parents, John was preceded in death by two sisters and their husbands, Mary Margaret and Keith Oberkrom, and Betty Lou and Dennis Anderson. John graduated from Liberty High School in 1960 and received his Associate's degree from Wentworth Military Academy. He served in the U.S. Air Force, receiving honorable discharge as Airman Third Class on March 12, 1965. His career as a land surveyor spanned many years. At retirement he was President of Clay County Title Company, a business founded by John's grandfather. John was very active in Boy Scouting throughout his life, an Eagle Scout, and was a Warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Ann (Eldridge) Reppert; sister, Martha Ann Reppert; children, Tamara Jean Moss, Eric Christopher Swanson and Victoria Ruth Swanson; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and thirteen nieces and nephews and their families. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 31, 2019