John "Eric" Cierpiot John "Eric" Cierpiot, 52, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Kansas City, MO. He was happily married to Dawn Rosanna (Prather) Cierpiot, for 23 years. Eric served in the United States Navy from 1987-1993 aboard the U.S.S. Archerfish SSN-678, in the submarine service. After his honorable discharge, he attended Maple Woods Community College completing his education at the University of Missouri Rolla, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. After completing his degree he continued on to earn his Professional Engineering License. Eric had positions with other companies but was most fulfilled with the last 6 years working for SOR, Inc. in Lenexa, KS. In 2004, Eric was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, but he ensured that it would not define him. He continued to maintain his fitness level throughout his life despite his challenges with MS. Eric was an active man. He loved to travel, and to share his passions with his family, especially his grandchildren-who were the light of his eyes. His knowledge of all WWI history and his volunteer work at the National World War I Museum and Memorial for the past 11 years, displayed another great passion he held. Eric was continuously surrounded by family whom loved him greatly and will be remembered as a funny, smart, and loving person. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles J. Cierpiot and Margaret Catherine (Sopher) Cierpiot. He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn; step-daughter Amanda Carmichael and wife, Colleen Koebbe; step-son Adam Carmichael and wife Sara; grandchildren, Brooke and Charles; sister Peggy Weston and husband Terry; sister Barbara Cierpiot; brother Mike Cierpiot and wife Connie; brother Gerry Cierpiot and wife Suzanna; sister Kathy Kleyh and husband Don; and many nephews and nieces. A Celebration of Life will be held 5-7 PM, Service at 6:30 PM Friday, October 4 at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Eric's final resting place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the WWI Museum and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, Mo 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019