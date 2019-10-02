Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
National World War I Museum and Memorial
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
National World War I Museum and Memorial
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cierpiot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Eric" Cierpiot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Eric" Cierpiot Obituary
John "Eric" Cierpiot John "Eric" Cierpiot, 52, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Kansas City, MO. He was happily married to Dawn Rosanna (Prather) Cierpiot, for 23 years. Eric served in the United States Navy from 1987-1993 aboard the U.S.S. Archerfish SSN-678, in the submarine service. After his honorable discharge, he attended Maple Woods Community College completing his education at the University of Missouri Rolla, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. After completing his degree he continued on to earn his Professional Engineering License. Eric had positions with other companies but was most fulfilled with the last 6 years working for SOR, Inc. in Lenexa, KS. In 2004, Eric was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, but he ensured that it would not define him. He continued to maintain his fitness level throughout his life despite his challenges with MS. Eric was an active man. He loved to travel, and to share his passions with his family, especially his grandchildren-who were the light of his eyes. His knowledge of all WWI history and his volunteer work at the National World War I Museum and Memorial for the past 11 years, displayed another great passion he held. Eric was continuously surrounded by family whom loved him greatly and will be remembered as a funny, smart, and loving person. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles J. Cierpiot and Margaret Catherine (Sopher) Cierpiot. He is survived by his loving wife, Dawn; step-daughter Amanda Carmichael and wife, Colleen Koebbe; step-son Adam Carmichael and wife Sara; grandchildren, Brooke and Charles; sister Peggy Weston and husband Terry; sister Barbara Cierpiot; brother Mike Cierpiot and wife Connie; brother Gerry Cierpiot and wife Suzanna; sister Kathy Kleyh and husband Don; and many nephews and nieces. A Celebration of Life will be held 5-7 PM, Service at 6:30 PM Friday, October 4 at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Eric's final resting place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the WWI Museum and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, Mo 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now