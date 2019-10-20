Home

John Covey Obituary
John Covey John Covey went to be with his Heavenly Father October 17th 2019. He was a Master Carpenter for 32 years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Preceded in death by his parents John and Rosalee Covey, brother Robert Covey and sister Chrys Hart. Survived by his wife Donna, three children Beth Harvey, Bryan and Shawn Caton, and nine grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held October 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Blue Ridge Baptist Church in Independence Missouri. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019
